© Czech Republic Police/epa



GRU Involvement

"I hope that we will determine the truth and find out whether this suspicion [of Russian intelligence involvement] is justified. If that is the case -- although I support fair relations with all important countries -- the Russian Federation would have to pay the price of this presumed terrorist act."

"As the Czech Republic we reacted very hard, so it is apparent the evidence was very convincing. As far as I know, only one line of investigation exists on the Vrbetice case and that is the one connected with movements of those members of the [GRU] unit 29155. The president's speech was such that everybody found something in it to please them including the Russian Federation, unfortunately."

The Czech government on April 26 reiterated thatafter President Milos Zeman cast doubt over allegations that have sparked a deep diplomatic rift with Russia.Zeman, who is known for being sympathetic toward Moscow, said during a televised address to the nation on April 25 thatabout what caused the explosion of a munitions depot near the eastern Czech town of Vrbetice in 2014.He said that one version of events is thatThe other version, he said, was that"I take both lines [of investigation] seriously and I wish that they are thoroughly investigated," Zeman said.Prime Minister Andrej Babis on April 17 announced that investigators from the Czech intelligence and security services had provided "unequivocal evidence" that there was "reasonable suspicion regarding a role of members of Russian military intelligence GRU's unit 29155 in the explosion of the munition depot in Vrbetice in 2014."Citing the report by the Czech Security Information Service, Zeman said that there wasIn response to Zeman's comments,Zeman, whose powers as president are largely ceremonial, has often expressed pro-Russian views and is seen as being friendly toward Moscow.The explosion on October 16, 2014 in Vrbetice set offThe Kremlin has denied any involvement in the incident, which has triggered anti-Russia protests in the Czech Republic. More protests are planned for April 29 in Prague and other cities, this time also taking aim at Zeman for his position on Russia.Czech media has reported thatdestroyed in the first Vrbetice blastfighting against Russia-backed separatist troops in eastern Ukraine.sought in relation to the explosionthat targeted former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter.