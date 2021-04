Global warming is the "foremost international foreign policy agenda item for this country and for the planet", says spy chief.British secret agents have started "green spying" on the world's biggest polluters to make sure they "play fair" and keep their climate change promises, the head of MI6 has revealed."As somebody used to say - 'trust, but verify'.He was speaking after president Joe Biden warned world leaders that this is the "decisive decade" to avoid the worst of the climate crisis as he outlined targets for the US to halve its emissions by 2030.