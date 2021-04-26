MI6 secret intelligence service

MI6 will make sure polluters 'play fair'.
Global warming is the "foremost international foreign policy agenda item for this country and for the planet", says spy chief.

British secret agents have started "green spying" on the world's biggest polluters to make sure they "play fair" and keep their climate change promises, the head of MI6 has revealed.

Richard Moore said the Secret Intelligence Service had begun to monitor large industrialised countries in support of what he described as the "foremost international foreign policy agenda item for this country and for the planet".

It comes as the UK prepares to host the major COP26 climate change summit later this year.

Mr Moore, who is known as C, told Times Radio: "Where people sign up to commitments on climate change, it is perhaps our job to make sure that actually what they are really doing reflects what they have signed up to.

"As somebody used to say - 'trust, but verify'.

"On climate change, where you need everyone to come on board and to play fair, then occasionally just check to make sure they are."

He was speaking after president Joe Biden warned world leaders that this is the "decisive decade" to avoid the worst of the climate crisis as he outlined targets for the US to halve its emissions by 2030.