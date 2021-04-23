This bright Lyrid meteor was recorded over Spain on 2021 April 23 at 6:03 local time (equivalent to 4:03 universal time). It overflew the Mediterranean Sea. The bolide was generated by a fragment (a meteoroid) from Comet C/1861 G1 (Comet Thatcher) that hit the atmosphere at about 165,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 114 km over the Mediterranean Sea, and ended at a height of around 60 km, after traveling about 53 km in the Earth's atmosphere.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada), La Sagra (Granada), and Sevilla.