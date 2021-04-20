The EU has defended a newly-unveiled plan to increase its activity in the Indo-Pacific region, insisting the measures are not targeted at China, despite rising international tensions over the South China Sea.Officials saidamid an escalating regional spat with Beijing over control of the South China Sea.Outlining the plan on Monday, EU officials said member states agreeemphasising the importance of "the promotion of democracy, rule of law, human rights and international law."Despite the potential for this to be seen as a challenge to Beijing's position and activity in the region, theThe suggestion from the EU that the bloc will become involved in "responding to challenges to international security, including maritime security"over military movements in the South China Sea.China has repeatedly said that it is simply protecting the 1.3 million square mile area which it claims as its sovereign territory. Speaking at a scheduled press briefing recently, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reiterated that the country's "sovereignty, rights and interests in the South China Sea have been formed throughout a long course of history and are consistent with international law."The US recently held military drills alongside forces from the Philippines in the South China Sea over a two-week period, claiming the demonstration was intended to show their "shared commitment to peace and stability", and "to strengthen our security cooperation".Despite China's concerns that the US is engaging in aggressive and antagonistic behavior in the region, Washington has claimed its naval activity is a "freedom of navigation operation" to ensure continued international access to the Indo-Pacific.