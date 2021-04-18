© Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images



"In a recent Gallup survey, Democrats did much worse than Republicans in getting the right answer to the fundamental question: What are the chances that someone who gets COVID will need to be hospitalized? The answer is between 1-5%. Forty-one percent of Democrats thought it was over 50%. Another 28% put the chances at 20-49%. So almost 70% of Democrats are wildly off on this key question, and also have a greatly exaggerated view of the danger of COVID, too, and the mortality rate among children."

"But to many liberals, that can't be right, because Texas and beach-loving Florida have Republican governors. But life is complicated. Apparently, the governor is also a voracious consumer of the scientific literature, and maybe that's why he protected his most vulnerable population, the elderly, way better than the governor of New York."

"Those are just facts. I know it's irresponsible of me to say them. Look, here's what I'm saying. I don't want politics mixed in with my medical decisions. If you lie to people, even for a very good cause, you lose their trust. I think a lot of people died because of Trump's incompetence, and I think a lot of people died because talking about obesity had become a third-rail in America."

"If the media and the doctors made a point to keep saying, 'but there's something you can do' — but we'll never know, because they never did. Because the last thing you want to do is say something insensitive. We would literally rather die."

