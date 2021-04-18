Here is an *UPDATE* on the Super Typhoon #Surigae: It peaks at 190 mph and 888 mbar, becoming a violent Category 5 and the most intense April tropical cyclone on record. It heads further northwest across the Philippine Sea, but will likely miss Luzon:https://t.co/noKsS6UO0i — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 18, 2021

Heavy rain and huge waves battered Catbalogan, an eastern Philippine city on Sunday as Super Typhoon Surigae brushed past the country's eastern shores.Video obtained by Reuters showed huge waves battering a seawall in the city, as people huddled under shelter surrounded by floodwater, waiting for the storm to pass in a local market.Super Typhoon Surigae — locally known as Bising — is expected to bring winds of up to 120 kmh (74.5 mph) to parts of the eastern Philippines, but the center of the storm is expected to remain at sea.Winds of up to 215 kmh (133.5 mph) were forecast at the center of the storm, but the typhoon is not expected to make landfall, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).