© Yuri Cortez/Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi



Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, have discussed tensions in Ukraine, security issues, and the need for nuclear arms control, with the White House proposing a formal meeting in "a third country."In a statement published on Tuesday, American officials confirmed thatAs part of the talks,The exchange comes amid widespread fears that fighting in the Donbass region between Kiev's forces and fighters from Moscow-backed self-declared republics could spill over into a full-blown conflict. The new standoff follows a large-scale mobilisation of troops and materiel by Kiev, which prompted Russia to beef up its own military presence near its Western frontier.Some in the West have asserted that Moscow may be planning to invade Ukraine, but such claims have been met with dismissal by Russian officials. Meanwhile, in a move widely interpreted as a show of support for Ukraine, Washington has reportedly dispatched two warships to the Black Sea.and Russian diplomats have previously expressed concerns to their American counterparts. However, State Department spokesman Ned Price saidand issued a "call on Russia to refrain from escalatory actions."Relations between the two countries have deteriorated markedly in the past few months, with Moscow recalling its ambassador for emergency talks about the future of ties with Washington. Anatoly Antonov flew home in the wake of an interview in which Biden was asked whether he believed Putin is "a killer." "Mmhmm, I do," the US president replied. His words sparked a furious response from numerous Russian officials.However,saying that "when I was a kid, when we were arguing with each other in the playground, we used to say, whatever you say [about others] is what you are yourself."Notably,It added that the proposed summit, billed to take place within the next few months, would allow the two leaders to "discuss the full range of issues facing the US and Russia."In its own record of the call, issued later on Tuesday,Russian officials will now be instructed to "work out issues raised during the telephone conversation," potentially including the request for a personal summit.If the meeting goes ahead it will be the first of its type since Putin met with Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, in Helsinki in 2018. While the former president hailed the dialogue as "deeply productive," the head-to-head meetings were tense, and any planned charm offensives were marred by domestic pressure on Trump to condemn alleged Russian interference in the country's 2016 election.In comments to journalists a fortnight ago, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "no one will allow America to speak with Russia from a position of strength." Instead, he argued, the two nations must treat each other as equals.