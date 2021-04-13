© Parastoo Maleki on Unsplash

Assumptions about SARS-CoV-2 made without evidence - the creation of panic

All prior knowledge indicates that epidemics are not driven by asymptomatic individuals

Problems with the "case" definition

These positive test results are not "new medical cases" with the disease.

Problems with the PCR test

Problems with estimates of morbidity and mortality indicators

Mitigation measures

This goes against the fundamental principles of public health and medicine, which require the implementation of any intervention to be supported by evidence of its effectiveness

School closures - children are "granny killers"

Mask use

Therefore, it is unjustified to require everyone to wear a mask in the community, even if masks have shown some benefit when worn by individuals with symptoms.

Lockdowns

Summary

Reporting "new cases" on a daily basis, using only PCR test results. Doing mass PCR testing, including asymptomatic individuals. Imposing quarantines on asymptomatic individuals based on a positive test result or history of exposure. Requiring the use of masks despite lack of evidence to support this mandate. Insisting that lockdowns are the way to mitigate the pandemic.

Provide the public with accurate information about COVID-19 risk in order to reduce the fear. Cease the mass administration of diagnostic tests on asymptomatic individuals. Define cases according to clinical criteria - confirmed by laboratory tests. The determination of a case should be the decision of a duly licensed medical doctor. Use the case definition listed above to determine indicators such as new cases (incidence), hospitalizations and mortality. Establish measures to protect vulnerable individuals. Encourage the population to take hygiene measures such as hand washing, covering the mouth when coughing and staying at home when sick. Open schools, businesses and travel.

