"we have had contact with the US administration on the situation in the Donbass, and we have exhaustively explained to their side what is happening. Washington should be concerned about the consequences of this coordinated policy."

"Alliance-wide readiness and capability to deploy and respond decisively against any adversary in a multinational, multi-domain, high-intensity conflict... executing large-scale ground combat operations against a near-peer adversary in Europe."

Amid fears of worsening clashes in eastern Ukraine, Russian and American diplomats have held unscheduled bilateral talks in an effort to forestall an all-out conflict, which Moscow has warned could spell disaster for the region.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday thatHe added that Western rhetoric over Ukraine is striking an increasingly belligerent tone.which some in Kiev have claimed to be a precursor to an invasion. He added thatto prevent a crisis and issued a "call on Russia to refrain from escalatory actions."The Kremlin has denied that troop movements in western Russia are a preparation for war, with press secretary Dmitry Peskov saying thatHe added that theOver the weekend, Ukraine's representative in talks over the future of Donbass said thatAleksey Arestovich said, adding thatThe envoy said that theto put it bluntly,As part of the wargames, Europe is expected to see the largest deployment of US forces since the start of the 21st century.The bloc says the drills "provide an opportunity to promote the benefits of NATO's partnerships to increased security and stability." An official statement for last year's smaller-scale initiative said it would bolster