Earth Changes
Over 80 melon-headed whales wash ashore in Ghana
Modern Ghana
Mon, 05 Apr 2021 14:23 UTC
Speaking to Citi News, the Western Regional Acting Director of the Fisheries Commission, Alhassan Arafat Salifu said, he is unable to tell the cause of the incident, although most of the mammals washed ashore were dead while some were also found alive.
"We are now counting to know the actual numbers that were washed ashore since they are in different parts of the beach. Some are still struggling to breathe and some are dead," he said.
Reacting to concerns of residents who had already taken several of the dead mammals, the Acting Western Regional Fisheries Director said they will conduct further investigations into the matter.
"This is the information we have also picked up, but we don't know where those who picked some of the mammals have taken them to. So until we are able to do further investigation, we will not know where they have been taken to," he said.
The mammals that were alive have since returned to the sea.
Explaining to Citi News the possible cause of the sudden appearance of the mammals at the shore in their large numbers, a Programme Officer at the Friends of the Nation, Solomon Kusi Ampofo, said there are three possibilities.
"It is possible they were caught in tuna purse seine nets, or underwater noise due to seismic survey interrupting their normal behaviour and driving them away from areas important to their survival, such as feeding and breeding grounds."
"Pollution from heavy metal and man-made chemical concentrations can also cause that," he said.
Quote of the Day
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
They're too late. The Speakeasies are already open. Anyone with a modicum of intelligence will reject being 'tagged' by their government and will...
BTW, redheads have no soul : [Link]
Research reveals why redheads may have different pain thresholds Subjunctive, the contemporary hallmark of science ...
Good find, SOTT. Now we need a way to wake up the idiot proles. R.C.
She herself — a socialist Zionist immigrant from Canada — decried these ideological deviations. Hmm. Who brought communism into the world? Marx? A...