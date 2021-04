© Reuters



Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years). Follow her on Twitter @EvaKBartlett

Even when a high-ranking White Helmet admits that some of the 'rescuers' came from the ranks of Syrian militants, all he gets from Canada's national broadcaster is unquestioning praise and concern about "Russian disinformation."On March 30, Carol Off, the host of As it Happens on Canada's government-funded CBC, interviewed Montreal-based Farouq Habib, deputy general manager of the White Helmets, about the organization's operatives and their family members evacuated to Jordan (via Israel, with Canada's help ) nearly three years ago.At the time,. Off's focus was on 43 evacuees who still haven't arrived in Canada.So she asked Habib: "There are some suggestions that the Canadian security believes that these remaining White Helmet people have a connection to the insurgency, that they were militants in some way. Is there evidence of that?"Habib replied to the positive, "Regarding this particular issue,They lay down their arms and they joined the rescue teams to rescue others..." describe themselves as volunteer rescuers, and claim to have "saved more than 100,000 lives." To prove - or rather, propagandize - their heroism, the group uses professionally-produced videos and social media content about their operations.on the White Helmets. From far outside of Syria, it has instead been whitewashing the controversial, militant-linked group.Journalists have taken testimonies of civilians who had lived under the rule of terrorists , who spoke of how the White HelmetsThe White Helmets purport neutrality, but evidence - summarily dismissed by mainstream media as Russian and Syrian "disinformation" - shows they are in fact very partial - partial to militant factions.Hence, CBC has a vested interest in reading the "hero" script on the White Helmets, instead of actually doing journalism.With the above in mind, it shouldn't surprise anyone that Carol Off never veered from her script to at least doubt Habib's claims that all of the militant-linked White Helmets have really "laid down" their weapons. Not to mention the numerous other questions a responsible journalist could have asked, like:-How many White Helmets members formerly (cough) fought in armed groups?-Which factions were they members of?-Do any have blood on their hands?-Do any currently carry weapons?-How can you ensure that they have dropped their extremist ways and now are truly impartial and dedicated to helping all Syrian civilians?Off could have asked any of these questions, or all of them. Instead, she went on:"Let's remind people, the White Helmets are believed to have saved tens of thousands of lives.But at the same time, we know that Russian and and Syrian agents have conducted a disinformation smear campaign against the White Helmets. There's been a lot of propaganda suggesting that they're not real saviours, that they're militants. Do you think that the Canadian officials might have been exposed to that propaganda?"...as if she never heard the part where, just a moment earlier, Habib explicitly bragged that there are "former" militants among the White Helmets - a fact that, at the very least, should arouse suspicion with those responsible for letting them cross Canada's border.And just like that, no hard questions asked, the interviewer went on to trumpeting the White Helmets using their own propaganda about the "Russian/Syrian disinformation campaign."As for Off's guest, just how neutral is Farouq al-Habib?He was a leader of the Homs uprising against the Syrian government and a founder member of the 'Homs Revolutionary Council.' When jihadist commander and footballer Abdul Baset al-Sarout died in June 2019, Habib mourned his passing, lamenting his "heroism" and "honour." Sarout not only held extremist and sectarian views, but was in a terrorist faction and pledged allegiance to ISIS It's not surprising that Off chose not to probe into Habib's history, just as she chose to ignore his admission of White Helmets' supposedly-former militant affiliations.As my own and other journalists' research on the ground in Syria indicates,. In the rare cases of acknowledging that, media have played it down as just "a few bad apples."That's not the case. Most of the apples are fully rotten. And so is the mainstream reporting.