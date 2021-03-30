TUESDAY: CONDITIONS IMPROVE AS STORM SUBSIDES

It's been a stormy few days in Atlantic Canada with nearly two back-to-back potent spring storms bringing a swath of heavy snow, rain, ice pellets, and powerful wind gusts. This has led to difficult travel. The most recent one left an impactful mark on the region Monday, with damaging winds felt particularly in Newfoundland.The intense wind gusts and snow will linger into Tuesday, but will be far less potent than on Monday. As the system departs, just some sea-effect snow will continue into Tuesday afternoon for parts of the island. Beyond, Newfoundland and the Maritimes catch a breather mid-week before the next storm rolls in. More on the timing and impact, below.The powerful storm brought heavy snow, frozen precipitation and damaging winds across Newfoundland Monday, leading to reports of parts of roofs being whisked away from homes.By Tuesday morning, most of the precipitation will have moved out, but a strong onshore flow for the west coast will bring some sea-effect snow that will linger into the afternoon.Coupled with strong winds, there will be blowing snow and reduced visibilities, so motorists can expect difficult travel through the day.Winds overnight Monday will subside from what they were earlier in the day,Source: The Weather Network