Event 1950-2021 observers map
© AMS (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 100 reports (event 1950-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over Brandenburg, Drenthe, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Schleswig-Holstein, Västra Götalands län and Zuid-Holland on Saturday, March 27th 2021 around 19:54 UT.