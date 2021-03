© Jason Leung/Unsplash

"I think it's important for Black and Asian communities to work together on this because at the end of the day, it's about dismantling white supremacy and speaking out against white racism."

"racism is real in America and it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America, and always has been. Sexism, too."

"We have to change our hearts. Hate can have no safe harbor in America. It must stop." Because hatred is so rooted in our history, Biden said, it is "so often met with silence ... But that has to change, because our silence is complicity."

"I've rarely seen people who are more socially privileged be the ones accused of hate crimes. Often what you end up seeing is people of color being accused of hate crimes."

"I kept asking them, What's the evidence? Are there other videos? There was a rush to judgment about these cases all being about Black people going after Asians, and when you think about the tendency in American society to criminalize Black people, it's a problem to reach for that frame and apply it before the evidence warrants it." [emphasis in original]

The reaction to the mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and Atlanta, Georgia, over the last week has revealed how invested the Democratic establishment is in one all-powerful narrative. Both shootings produced an immediate response from the media, Democratic politicians, and activists —That interpretation was reached, in the case of theon the slimmest of evidence, and in the case of thein the face of contradictory facts.After the Boulder supermarket attacks, social media lit up withand part of what Vice President Kamala Harris's niece declared (in a since-deleted tweet) to be the "greatest terrorist threat to our country." (Video of the handcuffed shooter being led away by the police appeared to show a white male.) Now that the shooter's identity has been revealed asthat line of thought has been quietly retired and replaced with the stand-by Democratic response to mass shootings —But the false narrative about the Atlanta spa shootings still has legs.The most striking aspect of these untruths is the fact that they were fabricated in plain sight and in open defiance of reality. Given the enduring hold of the Atlanta story on mainstream discourse, it is worth examining in some detail.On March 16th, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long allegedly opened fire at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Six of his eight victims were Asian.for allegedly unleashing the coronavirus on the world. Protests broke out across the country against the scapegoating of Asians. Protest signs read "I am not a virus"; "Asians are not viruses, racism is!!"; "End white supremacy now!"; "All of us against racism."An organizer of a protest inran front-page story after front-page story linking the Atlanta murders to anti-Asian COVID propaganda;went into programming overdrive about the alleged wave of Trump-inspired xenophobia. On March 21st, MSNBC anchor Alex Witt suggested that we should be concerned about the prospect of more white supremacist violence over the summer. At Emory University in Atlanta , Kamala Harris announced that(read: Trump's followers, who have bought into what she called his "scapegoating [of] Asian-Americans"). The attacks showed yet again, Harris said, thatSpeaking alongside Harris,The problem with this interpretation wasLong told the police that he had targeted the three Atlanta spasThis explanation is wholly credible. All three establishments have been investigated for prostitution, and Long had frequented at least two of them. Customer reviews of the massage parlors attest to their provision of sexual services.Indeed, if he were upset by a supposed connection between Asians and the pandemic,By all accounts, Long was tormented by an inability to control his sexual thoughts and behavior, which he believed to be a violation of his Christian faith. He also said nothing about hatred of Asians per se. Perhaps a revelation of anti-Asian animus will emerge, but for now,Long intended to target a business in Florida next that made pornography, he told police. The employees there were unlikely to be Asian.The uncontradicted evidence for Long's motivation and the absence of evidence for a white supremacist impulse were no impediment to the narrative.Reuters was reprimanded on social media for the headline: "Sex addiction, not racial hatred, may have driven suspect in Georgia spa shootings." The news organization's revised attempt — "Motive in Georgia spa shootings uncertain, but Asian-Americans fearful" — earned it no absolution. "We don't let mass casualty shooters diagnose themselves," sniffed a terrorism expert at Georgia State University . Needless to say, had Long told the police that he was seeking revenge on Asians for COVID, his self-diagnosis would have been taken as definitive proof.Both Harris and Biden obliquely referred to the question of motive while dismissing its relevance. Harris said: "Whatever the killer's motive, these facts are clear. Six out of the eight people killed on Tuesday night were of Asian descent."Biden was similarly unconcerned about the relationship between Long's intentions and the atrocity's significance: "Whatever the motivation, we know this: Too many Asian-Americans have been walking up and down the streets and worrying." But in stigmatizing and punishing hate crimes,If Long were not exacting revenge for the coronavirus, there is no basis for characterizing the shootings as hate crimes and for lambasting uninvolved Americans for sharing Long's hatred in their "hearts." And if the fact that 75 percent of Long's victims were Asian turns the shootings into an anti-Asian hate crime, thenNowhere was the compulsion to buttress the meme about white supremacist violence clearer than in the treatment of the actual street violence that Asians have long suffered. Before the Atlanta shootings, there had beenHad the suspects been white, their race would have led each news report, as it did forA former member of the Oakland police department's robbery undercover suppression team tells me thatNo one cares about Asian robbery victims, he says, "We used to follow around elderly Asians, waiting for the bad guys to start circling. This has been one of my long-term frustrations. They are pretending to care now but ironically blaming it on white supremacy" — even though the suspects in Asian robbery attacks are almost exclusively, in this cop's experience, black.These data confirm the Oakland officer's observation. A black New Yorker is over six times as likely to commit a hate crime against an Asian as a white New Yorker, according to New York Police Department data.of all suspects in anti-Asian attacks in 2020 in New York City but account for 32 percent of the city's population.Inner-city animus against Asian small business owners is also longstanding, as the 1992 Los Angeles riots and the 1990 Big Apple grocery boycott in New York City recall.Racial justice advocates oppose a law enforcement response to those attacks because, the New York Times explained Actors Daniel Kim and Daniel Wu had offered a $25,000 reward to anyone who helped find the assailant in the January 31st assault on the 91-year-old man and two other Asians in Oakland. Teen Vogue contributor Kim Tran criticized them both for failing to understandIn response to a polite objection, she added : "this looks a lot like a bounty on a Black person funded by Asian American celebrities." According to Time magazine , the reward underscored the problem of how to "tackle anti-Asian violence without relying on law enforcement institutions that have historically targeted Black and brown communities."— we are left to infer that for ourselves.In disparate impact analysis, it is the government response to antisocial behavior that is the problem, not the behavior itself. A supervising attorney with the Racial Justice Unit at Legal Aid in New York City told the New York Times But that possibility must not be granted. Biden chastised the country for its silence about anti-Asian violence. The reason for that silence, however, is that blacks are the primary drivers of this violence.Claire Jean Kim, a professor of political science and Asian American studies at the University of California, Irvine, told Slate that she was asked by Asian reporters if black people are going after Asians. Those reporters had apparently seen the videos. Kim pushed back against what is patently obvious.A COVID-xenophobic frame was applied to Long before the evidence warranted it, but never mind.In a Los Angeles Times column , Erika D. Smith notes that activists are "blaming white supremacy, systemic racism and the societal constructs that support them" for "racially motivated crimes," rather than "focusing on individual perpetrators and demanding more policing." In her Slate interview, Claire Jean Kim complained that focusing on the "Asian-Black thing" takes "attention away from the larger structures of power in which they're embedded." A racial justice educator, Bianca Mabute-Louie, warned about focusing on interracial (i.e., black-Asian) conflict, since doing so would deflect from recognizing that "racism is a result of white supremacy," as Time put it. It turns out that white supremacy has been bashing frail Asians over the head, not individual criminals.Blacks commit 88 percent of all interracial violence between whites and blacks, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics . Yet on March 22nd, 2021, CNN ran a special entitled "Afraid: Fear in America's Communities of Color," as if whites were putting US minorities at risk. The move to blame white supremacy for black-perpetrated attacks on Asians results in a strange linguistic divide.The lie about white supremacist violence is not innocuous.And the shamelessness with which that lie is constructed grows more brazen by the day. It must be fought with facts before it irrevocably alters our culture.