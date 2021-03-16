© Sputnik / Aleksei Vitvitsky

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said that he sees no direct military threats from Russia and China, and this situation is possible thanks to the efforts of the alliance., Stoltenberg said while addressing the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and Subcommittee on Security and Defence.According to the alliance's head, one of the reasons for that, is that NATO is based on the idea that if one ally is attacked, it will trigger the response from the whole alliance."That's one of the main reasons why we have been able to preserve peace in Europe for more than 70 years", Stoltenberg underlined.Secretary-General previously stated in February thatThe Kremlin has emphasised that Russia poses no threat to other nations, but that it will not ignore actions which endanger its national interests.