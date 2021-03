© (Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library/Getty Images)

Oxygen is life to animals like us. But for many species of microbe, the smallest whiff of the highly reactive element puts their delicate chemical machinery at risk of rusting up.A study conducted by scientists from the University of Chicago and Washington University in St. Louis has shown howOur everyday experience of solid reality seems a million miles away from the phantom landscape of quantum effects, where an object's nature is a smear of possibility until an observation locks them into place.While this much is clear, there remain questions over how often something as complex as a living system actively exploits the finer features of quantum mechanics in the name of survival."Before this study, the scientific community saw quantum signatures generated in biological systems and asked the question: Were these results just a consequence of biology being built from molecules, or did they have a purpose?" explains University of Chicago chemist Greg Engel.Evidence that quantum effects can be woven into living systems has been building for some time.Identifying a subtle nudging of quantum influence in a sensory reaction is one thing, though. Observing it at the core of an organism's survival is quite something else.As a strictly anaerobic bacterium, C. tepidum isn't keen on having oxygen run rampant through its guts. What is useful in releasing energy from glucose inside our cells destroys the apparatus for turning light into chemical bonds inside the microbe.Key to this chain of transformative reactions is a cluster of proteins and pigments called the Fenna-Matthews-Olson (FMO) complex . It acts as a mediator between the system's light-harvesting components and the factory floor where energy is converted into chemistry.It was initially thought that FMO relies on quantum coherence to do its work, matching the wave-like nature of particles in order to facilitate the transfer of electrons efficiently.Later studies forced a rethink on the role of this strictly quantum phenomenon in FMO operation, claiming that, if anything , quantum coherence might actually slow the whole process down.In this latest exploration of quantum coherence within FMO, researchers are taking into account the effect oxygen might have on the whole system."The simplicity of the mechanism suggests that it might be found in other photosynthetic organisms across the evolutionary landscape," says lead author Jake Higgins, a graduate student at the The University of Chicago's Department of Chemistry.There could be a whole world of quantum biology just waiting to be discovered.This research was published in PNAS