rejection of reality, both natural and social.

driven by hate even when they profess the most humanitarian ideals.

Some who expect the worst, including Trump's sometime advisor Steve Bannon, cite the Fourth Turning theory of sociologists William Strauss and Neil Howe. According to that theory, cyclical generational changes driven by child-rearing patterns have created an 80-year cycle in American history. At the end of each 80-year cycle, a cataclysmic bloodbath occurs, destroying the previous dispensation and opening the way for a new one.



If Strauss and Howe are right, we are right on schedule for a bloodbath. Around each of the years 1780, 1860, and 1940, oceans of blood were shed, generating new American myths that drove new political dispensations. 1780 marked the first American civil war, a bloody series of fratricidal atrocities mythically remembered as "the American Revolution." 1860 brought the Civil War. 1940 brought World War II and its many holocausts, including those of Dresden, Hamburg, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki (and the sacrifice of over 300,000 American lives, a small portion of the global tally of 75 million).



How much bloodshed will emerge out of the yawning chasm opened by America's internecine conflicts of 2020? All three of America's previous bloodbaths were won by equivalents of the blues — the people who wanted to tear down the old order. The Revolutionists of 1780 demolished the British colonial order and built a union of largely independent states. The Yankees of 1860 annihilated that loose union of sovereign states and replaced it with federal tyranny. And the pro-war party of 1940 — a minuscule portion of the electorate, which overwhelmingly opposed US entry into World War II — put federal tyranny on steroids by turning power over to an unelected military-industrial-banking complex and its permanent Deep State.



Based on historical precedent, we might expect the red-vs-blue war of the 2020s to end in yet another decisive blue victory, erasing all vestiges of tradition and enshrining an even more extreme form of tyranny (if such a thing is possible). But as an Arabic proverb says, "a thing that exceeds its limit turns into its opposite." If what Alan Sabrosky calls "the Blue Terror" goes too far, stampeding over its opponents and censoring and silencing dissent with excessive hubris, a red reaction might be spurred to some sort of victory, however pyrrhic — whether by establishing its own tyranny of terror, or by breaking the nation into pieces.