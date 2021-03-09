Event 1407-2021 observers map
© YouTube/AMS (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 35 reports (event 1407-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over AL, FL, GA and SC on Monday, March 8th 2021 around 10:33 UT.

Two videos were uploaded to the AMS website.

Credit: RainmanWeather


Credit: Edward Tribble