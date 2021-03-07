Tropical cyclone Niran has injured at least one person and caused extensive damage in New Caledonia, according to early reports.RRB radio reported a child was injured by shards of glass from a bay window during the storm.Several ships have also been forced aground on the coast in Noumea although, according to a provisional report, no major damage was recorded following the cyclone, the intensity of which was a little lower than expected.Meteo France NC said there was not a lot of rain during the storm but winds ranging from 130km/h to nearly 220km/h caused problems."Niran caused extensive damage to the power grid and to vegetation," a civil security spokesperson told the AFP.About 400 people are still sheltering in evacuation centres in Noumea.The cyclone is weakening as it moves to the southeast of the New Caledonian mainland.