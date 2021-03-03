© CWB

Taiwan's tallest peak, Yushan, this morning (Tuesday, March 3) saw 3 cm of snow, its first of the year, as seasonal northeasterly winds brought cold, wet weather to the country.Seasonal northeasterly winds brought increased moisture and lower temperatures to northern and eastern Taiwan overnight.The temperature had risen to 0.6 C by 6 a.m., and due to a sufficient amount of moisture, snow fell from 7:05 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. According to the CWB, 3 cm of snow was recorded at the Yushan Weather Station.As for Hehuanshan, the CWB said that although there is sufficient moisture, the temperature is a bit too high at 3 C for snowfall. Another round of seasonal northeasterly winds will arrive on Saturday (March 6), and although the system will bring more moisture, it does not yet appear that temperatures will be low enough for snowfall.