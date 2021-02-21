© Scott Olson/Getty Images



The U.S. airline industry is pledging to expand the practice of asking passengers on flights to the United States for information that public health officials could use for contact tracing during the pandemic.An industry trade group said Friday that thehave been doing that since December. On Friday, an industry trade group said thatwill also ask passengers to make their names, phone numbers, email and physical addresses available to the CDC.The airlines had long resisted government efforts to require them to gather passenger information and provide it to health agencies. They said they don't have the information on passengers who buy tickets from other sellers such as online travel agencies. They also argued that gathering the information and making it immediately available to the government would be time-consuming and require costly upgrades to computer systems.The CEO of trade group Airlines for America, Nicholas Calio, said carriers hope thatAlthough theUnited Airlines said Friday that since December most of its international customers have provided contact details.