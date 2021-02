© Prathaan/Getty Images

A 12-year-old Goldsboro, North Carolina, boy shot and killed an alleged home intruder Saturday night after that intruder allegedly shot his grandmother.Both the grandmother and Herring were transported to a hospital. The grandmother survived but Herring succumbed to his injuries.