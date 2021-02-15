The fireball shown on this video was recorded over the south of Spain on 2021 February 13, at 19:30 local time (equivalent to 18:30 universal time). It was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 72,000 km/h.It began over the north of the province of Granada at an altitude of about 95 km, and ended at a height of around 55 km. The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almeria), La Sagra (Granada), Sierra Nevada (Granada) and Sevilla.