Russia needs to amend the law on 'foreign agents' to prevent their close relatives from participating in elections, according to the Avanti business association, which noted the need to stop a "Belarusian scenario."Following Navalny's imprisonment, some have suggested that his spouse should follow in his footsteps.A statement from the Avanti Association of Business Patriots said:The Russian Justice Ministrybut not him personally. The association said, in a letter to the speakers of Russia's State Duma and Federation Council:In response, the chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, spoke in favor of the suggestion:In 2020, in Belarus, after the detainment of anti-establishment blogger Sergey Tikhanovsky, his wife, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, took the reins. Her campaign was relatively successful, with some supporters believing she was the true victor of the presidential election. Official results showed that the incumbent, Alexander Lukashenko, won with 80 percent of the vote. Following the election, months of riots and protests occurred around the country, with demonstrators asking for the election to be annulled.