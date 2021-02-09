Morocco Floods

At least 28 people have died as a result of flash flooding in northern Morocco.

Flash floods struck in the city of Tangier on 08 February 2021, inundating streets and buildings including an illegal textile factory in a basement of house where over 40 workers were trapped.

As of late 08 February, state media reported the bodies of 28 of the workers had been found. Around 17 people have been rescued and transferred to hospital. A search was ongoing for more survivors.


Reports in local media speculate that the victims died from electrocution after power cables in the factory were submerged by flood waters. The interior ministry said it was investigating the circumstance of the tragedy.

An orange (3 of 4) level alert is in place for further heavy rain and strong winds in northern areas of the country.