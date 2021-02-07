claudia tenney
It's official.

Republican Claudia Tenney has won the race for New York 22nd congressional district:


And this leaves the GOP just 5 seats short of a majority heading into 2022:


She won the race by 109 votes:

There was a last-minute challenge from Dems saying there were voting-machine irregularities:


But the judge dismissed the lawsuit:


From his ruling:


That's a total of 15 seats that flipped in 2020:


The judge did call out election officials for the way they held the election:


And he said it's the state's job to fix it:


Welcome to D.C., Congresswoman!