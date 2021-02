The Atacama Desert has a fearsome reputation. The world's driest non-polar desert, located along the Pacific coast of northern Chile, constitutes a hyperarid, Mars-like environment - one so extreme that when it rains in this parched place, it can bring death instead of life Yet life, even in the Atacama Desert, finds a way. The archaeological record shows that this hyperarid region supported agriculture many hundreds of years ago - crops that somehow thrived to feed the pre-Columbian and pre-Inca peoples who once lived here.a team of researchers, led by bioarchaeologist Francisca Santana-Sagredo from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, writes in a new study "How was this development possible, given the extreme environmental conditions?"Thanks to Santana-Sagredo and her team, we have a solution to the mystery. It was already known that, but water availability by itself wouldn't be the only prerequisite for a successful agricultural system in the Atacama Desert, the researchers say.Based on previous research by some of the same team -- the researchers suspected fertiliser was also used to help the plants grow.Now, in their new work, there's fresh evidence to back up the hypothesis."We set out to collect and analyse hundreds of archaeological crops and wild fruits from different archaeological sites of the valleys and oases of the Atacama Desert in northern Chile," Santana-Sagredo and some of her co-authors explain in a perspective article on the research.In total,, among others.Using radiocarbon dating, and also testing for isotopic composition, theAccording to the researchers,, including most likely in the Atacama Desert, as a growth enhancer for pre-Inca crops.While the fertilisation capabilities of seabird guano (aka 'white gold') might have taken this ancient culture's agriculture to a new level, securing the manure wouldn't have been an easy - nor pleasant - job."This shift is remarkable also considering the costs in human (and llama) labour involved -Despite the challenges, the new findings suggest that's just what Chile's desert-dwellers did, and historical accounts from centuries later suggest the practice continued well into the era of European contact - it's justthe authors write in their paper The findings are reported in Nature Plants