Overnight clashes in Lebanon's northern port city of Tripoli between security forces and demonstrators, security sources said Wednesday.The Lebanese Red Cross said it cared for 45 people who were hurt, including nine who were taken to hospital, following rolling scuffles in the city Tuesday night.The Lebanese Army said 31 soldiers were injured in the exchange. The army statement said it arrested five people alleged to have "vandalised public and private property, incited riots and attacked security forces"., an AFP correspondent reported.At least 60 people, including 26 police, were injured innight as frustration with tight coronavirus restrictions boiled over.Tripoli was already one of Lebanon's poorest areas even before the pandemic piled on new misery to a chronic economic crisis.Many of its residents have beenin a bid to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases and prevent its hospitals being overwhelmed.said Abdullah al-Bahr, a 39-year-old demonstrator."We're either going to die of hunger or the coronavirus," the father of three told AFP.In other parts of the country on Tuesday night, demonstrators blocked major roads in protest at the coronavirus restrictions., angering day labourers and other vulnerable groups.Lebanon has recorded over 285,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,470 deaths since the pandemic began.But caretaker Social Affairs Minister Ramzi Musharrafieh acknowledged Tuesday that