On the evening of January 23rd it started to rain in Joshua Tree, and by morning there wereturning the dry desert into a beautiful winter wonderland.We were some of the first visitors to the park and captured some amazing views. We spotted three coyotes hunting in the snow and a hawk taking flight from the top of a snowy Joshua Tree.Some of the scenes recorded are of the Queen Valley, Wonderland of Rocks, Pine City back country board, Queen Mountain, Mount San Gorgonio and Negro Hill.