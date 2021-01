Left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald panned liberals on Monday for supporting concerted Big Tech efforts to "manipulate U.S. politics" over the past three months.Greenwald pointed to censorship of the New York Post's reporting on Hunter Biden' s laptop in October, Twitter's permament ban of President Trump and the suspension of right-leaning social media site Parler from Apple, Amazon, and Google. These companies, he said last week, have more power than any companies in world history due to their ability to control speech and information.Some Democrats had long supported Trump being banned from social media, such as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris , and liberals taunted him over losing his Twitter account. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, wrote , "Gollum has lost his precious," a reference to "The Lord of the Rings" book series. Trump lost his account amid backlash to a mob of his fervent supporters storming the Capitol last week in a deadly riot.Twitter blocked users from sharing the New York Post article about Biden in October, and Facebook also limited its distribution, drawing outrage over the blatant display of coordinated censorship. Parler, a conservative alternative to Twitter, is facing possible ruin after getting deplatformed for what Big Tech giants deemed insufficient moderation of violent content.