The US Army and National Guard are deploying in numbers to Washington DC ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration, with the possibility of being armed with lethal weapons at the discretion of their commanders.According to Yahoo News , Brigadier General David Wood said in an interview:Because Washington DC is a district and not a state, the final authority to call in the National Guard rests with Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who will have full command over the units under his control in coming days, and has also iterated that the use of lethal force is not off the table.