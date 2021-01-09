© Kiyoshi Kimura



In Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, the snow accumulation during the 12-hour period through the early morning totalled 59 centimeters, a record high.In Toyama, it reached 48 cm, the highest ever for the capital of the prefecture.As of 9 a.m., the snow cover in Himi was six times more than usual. In the town of Asahi, it was 5.5 times more than in an average year.A cyclone in the making passed through northern Japan, causing a winter pressure pattern around the country. A cold air mass, apparently the severest of the season, has made inroads into Japan.Because of that, areas on the Sea of Japan side from Hokkaido to Kyushu, including flatlands, are expected to experience heavy snowfall until around Jan. 10.The Hokuriku region, in particular, is expected to be hit with a large amount of snowfall over a short span of time.In areas in and along mountains in Hokuriku, as much as 120 cm snow accumulation is expected during a 24-hour period until 6 a.m. on Jan. 9.In the Tokai, Kinki and Chugoku regions, as much as 70 cm of snowfall is expected.The snow cover in Tohoku region is expected to reach 60 cm, followed by 50 cm in Hokkaido, 40 cm in the Kanto-Koshin region, 30 cm in the Shikoku region and 20 cm in northern Kyushu and southern Kyushu regions.The same amount of snowfall is also expected for the following 24-hour period.The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned motorists of difficult driving conditions due to the heavy snowfall and frozen road surfaces.