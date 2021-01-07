syria air missile
During the last year, multiple air attacks have been launched at Syrian territory, which Damascus has claimed are Israeli military operations aimed at countering the Iranian military presence in the neighboring Arab republic. Damascus has condemned such actions and considers them to be violations of Syria's national sovereignty.

The Air Defenses of Syria responded to an attack near the city of Damascus, the government's SANA agency reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Israeli forces are behind the attack in the southern area of the city.

Earlier the media reported that explosions could be heard in the sky south of Damascus.

A video allegedly showing the projectiles in the night sky emerged on social media.


The most recent attack was reported late last month, as according to SANA, Israeli air force fired missiles at the town of Masyaf in the western province of Hama, while most of the rockets were successfully shot down by the Syrian Air Defense.

Later state-run SANA posted its footage of the incident over Damascus.