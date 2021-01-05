© Municipo de Sucre



A short period of torrential rain and hail during the afternoon of 04 January 2021 caused flash flooding in parts of the city of Sucre in Chuquisaca Department, Bolivia.Authorities report that at least 4 people died, 6 are missing and 7 were injured as a result of the severe weather.Police in Chuquisaca reported that 14 people were rescued with symptoms of hypothermia and were taken to different medical centres. Seven were later discharged and the rest remain under hospital careIn a statement, President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased.