A meteor was captured on camera in Marshall County, Alabama, on the evening of December 22, as it hurtled across the sky.

This clip, posted by Michael Brooks on Twitter, shows the fireball as viewed from Lake Guntersville.

The meteor moved at 29,000 miles per hour according to Dr Bill Cooke, Meteoroid Environment Program Manager at NASA, as reported by local meteorologist Jason Simpson.


Credit: Michael Brooks via Storyful