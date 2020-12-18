© David Crosling/NCA NewsWire



"We've made it very clear that on the first day was extremely challenging, we had to stand this thing up from, you know, with limited notice, we had to stand it up and put the lockdown in place," he told reporters.

"Certainly, by the next day things were smoothed out, and I think it would be fair to say that all of the appropriate supports that were required to support the tenants in this very, very challenging environment."

"Many residents knew nothing of the lockdown or the reason for it when large numbers of police appeared on their estate that afternoon," Ms Glass said.



"We heard that initially there was chaos. Some people were without food and medicines. At the tower at 33 Alfred St, the focus of the investigation, residents waited more than a week to be allowed outside under supervision for fresh air.



"Since March, restrictions on movement both broad and specific have been issued many times in Victoria but never before or since without warning."

"The rushed lockdown was not compatible with the residents' human rights, including their right to humane treatment when deprived of liberty. In my opinion, based on the evidence gathered by the investigation, the action appeared to be contrary to the law," she said.

"People just saw hordes of police around and had no idea what was going on," she told reporters.

"Many of these people came from war-torn and deeply troubled backgrounds ... where they had been tortured at the hands of their states. The sight of police surrounding the buildings, government officials knocking at the door unexpected was deeply traumatising."

"They acknowledge the mistake very quickly ... but it was appalling. It was an appalling look," she said.

"There is no rule book for this, nobody in Victoria has done this before. We took the steps that the experts said were necessary to save lives,"

The Andrews government is refusing to apologise for "violating the human rights" of about 3000 people who were forced into a hard lockdown in nine public housing towers.Despite a scathing report that on Thursday concluded the, Housing Minister Richard Wynne said "we make no apologies for saving lives".Coronavirus infections triggered a decision toThe Victorian ombudsman investigating the "hard" lockdown found senior health officials agreed on the morning of Saturday, July 4 that the towers should be locked down to control a COVID-19 outbreak, anticipating a next-day start to allow planning for food supplies and other logistics.But at a media conference at 4pm the Premier announced the lockdown would start immediately.The investigation found that a temporary lockdown was warranted and successfully contained the outbreak, but its immediacy was not based on direct public health advice.The investigation was told Victoria's acting chief health officer had just 15 minutes prior to the July 4 media conference to consider and sign directions for the lockdown, including the potential human rights impacts, and the immediacy of the lockdown was not on her advice.Ms Glass said theThe Ombudsman's investigationAt a press conference on Thursday, Ms. Glass went on to say the lShe said theDespite the explosive findings, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews maintained "all decisions in this pandemic have been based on the very best public health advice".Commenting before the report was tabled in parliament on Thursday morning, he said he had only been briefed on "elements" of the Ombudsman's investigation.Mr Andrews said: