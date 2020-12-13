The platform also removed the retweet count, so that people cannot see how many times it has been shared.
Users are now required to quote tweet the messages if they would like to share them. When you attempt to do so, a a window pops up saying "this claim about election fraud is disputed." There is also a "find out more" button that takes you to a curated list of tweets about how "election fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare in the US, election experts confirm."
The tweets that Twitter is attempting to minimize include statements about how "the people of the United States were cheated, and our country disgraced," and that he "WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE."
About The Author
Cassandra Fairbanks is a former leftist who came out in support of Donald Trump in 2016. She has been published in the International Business Times, RT, Sputnik, The Independent and countless other publications.