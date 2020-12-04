At least four people have been killed by lightning strikes in Mozambique's western province of Tete, which shares a border with neighbouring Malawi.Meanwhile, a rainstorm accompanied by strong winds, has left a trail of destruction in southern Mozambique.In the country's southern province of Maputo the Tuesday night rainstorm destroyed several infrastructures.The destruction occurred mainly in four districts within the province.The meteorological authorities predict the bad weather may continue for four more days.The situation is likely to cause flooding in the cities of Beira and Dondo, which were devastated by cyclone Idai last year, and cause erosion in Chimoio.Meteorologist Acacio Tembe says the torrential rains are beginning a week earlier than expected and they will continue for long, something, he says, is likely to cause the flooding of the Buzi and Pungue rivers.