© Reuters / Aziz Karimov



Azerbaijan has released its first official data on casualties from the conflict over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh,in action during the fighting with Armenia-backed forces who previously held all of the region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.during the conflict have been undergoing medical treatment, it added. The names and other details about the deceased servicemen will be made public later, with a special commission working to make that happen, the ministry said.Nagorno-Karabakh authorities had earlier put the death toll at 1,383.However, during the conflict both Baku and Yerevan claimed that they had delivered much greater losses to the enemy.Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but mainly populated by ethnic Armenians, has been a source of major tension in relations between the two South Caucasus neighbors for decades, also provoking a bloody war in the region between 1988 and 1994.A new major flare-up started in late September, with intense fighting going on for over a month. An end was finally put to the violence on November 9, when Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an armistice under Russian mediation.