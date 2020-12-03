Damage from heavy rains and a mudslide 600 feet wide in Haines, Alaska, on Dec. 2, 2020.
© Matt Boron / Alaska Dept of Transportation and Public Facilities
Landslides buried homes beneath piles of mud in Haines, Alaska on Wednesday December 2 after days of heavy rain.

According to media reports , six people were missing in the state's south-east in the aftermath of the mudslides.

Alaska's Governor Mike Dunleavy took to Twitter, saying the National Guard and State Troopers were on their way to assist in rescue and recovery efforts.

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service, and was in effect until Wednesday night.