More deadly flooding has struck in Vietnam, with at least 5 fatalities reported, 1 missing and over 5,000 evacuated.Vietnam's Disaster Management Agency (VNDMA) reported heavy rains and flooding in central and south-central regions as well as the Central Highlands over the last few days. Between 28 November and 01 December, Tam Tra in Quang Nam recorded 986mm of rain and Ho Am Chua Lake in Khanh Hoa Province 820mm.Four fatalities were reported in Khanh Hoa Province. Around 2,574 people were evacuated from their homes, many of them in the coastal town of Nha Trang in the province, where flood water was up to 50cm deep on 01 December 2020.One fatality was reported in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, where 1 person is still missing. Around 45 people were evacuated from their homes in Dak Lak.Severe flooding was also reported in Quang Nam Province, including in the provincial capital, Tam Ky. A total of 1,993 people from 441 households have been evacuated. A further 1,062 people were also evacuated in Quang Ngai province.Floods ravaged central provinces of the country throughout October and November. As of 17 November, the United Nations reported that at least 239 people are dead or missing and 1.5 million people directly affected. Vietnam media reports that natural disasters, mostly floods, storms and landslides, "have killed 372 people in the first 11 months of this year and caused losses worth VND38.4 trillion ($1.65 billion), according to the General Statistics Office."