PVMBG recorded a continuing phase of large ash emissions with small amount of gas and steam that started today at 05:57 local time. A dense gray-black ash plume rose 1,640 ft (500 m) above the summit and drifted west.The seismic station recorded increasing seismic activity (11 VT earthquakes) associated with this process including periods of high amplitude tremor.The warning bulletin states that ballistic impacts of volcanic bombs and pyroclastic flows and lahars could affect an area of about 2 km distance from the main crater.Source: Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi volcano activity update 28 November 2020