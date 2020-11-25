This is the moment a bright meteor crossed the sky over Brazil and exploded.The phenomenon was captured on camera by the Heller and Jung Space Observatory early Monday as it entered the Earth's atmosphere.The center's surveillance system, located in the city of Taquara, recorded the the meteor exploding some 462 miles away near the border between Rio Grande do Sul and Uruguay approximately at 2:31am local time.Carlos Fernando Jung, the south region director of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network, said the meteor entered the atmosphere at an altitude of 64 miles and lasted 1.05 seconds before it blew up at 58.7 miles above the surface.'With the fall of this high-magnitude meteor, it is proven that the largest number of high-magnitude meteors has occurred this year since 2016, when the observatory started operating in [Rio Grade do Sul],' Jung said.The meteor's explosion registered a magnitude of -7 degrees of luminosity. Since the number 0 is the reference point set on the scale, a negative showing would equate to a greater brightness of the meteor.Residents in the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina were amazed October 1 when a meteor exploded and unleashed a bright flare over the sky.Its explosion registered a magnitude of -4 degrees of luminosity.That meteor traveled 37841.5 miles per hour and burst 13.7 miles over the city of Vacaria, Rio Grande do Sul.