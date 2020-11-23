© Getty



A 10-year-old boy died after being savagely attacked by stray dogs in Sindh's Khairpur district, the police said on Monday.The police said a first information report (FIR) of the dog attack that led to the boy's death will be lodged against the Naseer Faqeer Union Council's (UC) secretary.A pack of savage dogs attacked the boy, leaving him critically injured, according to his family. Local residents rushed him to the Hala Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.