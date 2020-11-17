© Kirsty O'Connor/PAMolly Blackall



A London gym owner has been handed a £67,000 fine for refusing to close during England's second national lockdown. Andreas Michli, 34,Haringey council issued multiple fines against Michli over his Zone Gym business and said it obtained a closure order. Alongside the £67,000 fine, Michli saidMichli, who has owned the gym for five years, said he felt. "There were a lot of reasons why I didn't close. I couldn't actually find a reason why to not keep it open, other than there was legislation in place," he told PA news agency.He said he would not decide when to reopen the gym until the resolution of the court hearing next week. The national lockdown restrictions in England, which came into force on 5 November, mean that gyms must close under law.Michli said police arrived at his gym on Wednesday evening and stopped gym-goers entering.Haringey council's leader, Joseph Ejiofor, said the local authority had tried on numerous occasions to "communicate" with Michli, but he had "unfortunately decided to remain open despite repeated warnings"."As a result, we were left with no choice but to issue fixed-penalty notices and have obtained a closure notice," he said.Ejiofor said while, he insisted that the "law is the law and it applies to everyone".