Katie Hobbs is Arizona's Secretary of State. She is the one responsible for certifying the election results in her state.Their concern is that she would not be able to distinguish her own perspective on what's good for her state from what the voters have demanded, should the count fall in Trump's favour.Radio host JD Sharp said that this revelation of her views should "lead to a full audit of every vote" in Arizona, and that Hobbs should not even have that job.Arizona's election is still in contention as far as the Trump campaign is concerned. As the votes continue to be counted, Joe Biden's lead has substantially shrunk. Trump said that it was down from 200,000 to under 10,000, and has asked for an audit of the state's ballots.