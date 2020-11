The American Meteor Society received a total of 9 observer reports from Quebec and New Hampshire of a meteor fireball on November 9th at around 06:27 UT.A single video of the event is available:On November 3 a meteor fireball was recorded exploding over Sakurajima volcano in Japan:7 days later on the 10th another was filmed over the city of Hiratsuka from 5 different positions as revealed by these social media videos of the event: