Produced and directed by Mark Weisbrot and narrated by Danny Glover, the film features archival footage, as well as policy experts who provide insight and testimony with regard to Joe Biden's role as the Chair of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in 2002.
Featured experts:
- Stephen Kinzer, Award-winning former New York Times Bureau Chief and foreign correspondent; Senior Fellow of the Watson Institute, Brown University Author: Overthrow: America's Century of Regime Change from Hawaii to IraqKing Joe and the Round Table: Biden's America in a Multipolar World
- Dr. Barbara Ransby, Professor of History, University of Illinois at Chicago; award-winning authorLatest book: Making All Black Lives Matter: Reimagining Freedom in the 21st Century
- Dr. Adom Getachew, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Chicago Author: Worldmaking after Empire: The Rise and Fall of Self-Determination
- Matthew Hoh, Senior Fellow at the Center For International Policy; Iraq War veteran; former US State Department official in Afghanistan
- Dr. Stephen Zunes, Professor of Politics and International Studies at the University of San FranciscoAuthor: Tinderbox: U.S. Middle East Policy and the Roots of Terrorism
- Lawrence Wilkerson, Former Chief of Staff to United States Secretary of State Colin Powell; Distinguished Adjunct Professor of Government and Public Policy at the College of William & Mary; U.S. Army Colonel, Retired
Comment: This sick dimension of Biden's political record is lost on so many of his "progressive" supporters; he's a paid neocon/neoliberal shill that will speak and advocate vociferously on behalf war for war's sake. And is quite probably prepared to do so again, and again, and again - if he's told to do so.