Flooding has affected the departments of Magdalena and Norte Santander in Colombia over the last few days.The country's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reported that flooding has affected 9,200 families across 7 municipalities in Magdalena Department. No fatalities or injuries have been reported.Flooding has affected the department since late October. Thousands of homes have been damaged but as of 03 November. Relief items have been distributed to affected families.UNGRD said 6 rivers - Fundación, Sevilla, Tucurinca, Frío, Aracataca and Ariguari - overflowed causing flooding in the municipalities of Fundación, El Retén, Zona Bananera, Aracataca, Algarrobo, Pueblo Viejo and Ciénaga. A disaster declaration was announced for the worst affected municipalities of El Retén and Fundación.Meanwhile heavy rain from late October caused flooding and landslides in parts of Norte Santander department.