Flooding in Magdalena Department, Colombia,
© OGERD Magdalena
Flooding in Magdalena Department, Colombia, from late October 2020.
Flooding has affected the departments of Magdalena and Norte Santander in Colombia over the last few days.

The country's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reported that flooding has affected 9,200 families across 7 municipalities in Magdalena Department. No fatalities or injuries have been reported.

Flooding has affected the department since late October. Thousands of homes have been damaged but as of 03 November. Relief items have been distributed to affected families.


UNGRD said 6 rivers - Fundación, Sevilla, Tucurinca, Frío, Aracataca and Ariguari - overflowed causing flooding in the municipalities of Fundación, El Retén, Zona Bananera, Aracataca, Algarrobo, Pueblo Viejo and Ciénaga. A disaster declaration was announced for the worst affected municipalities of El Retén and Fundación.

Colombia's Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM) warned that the passage of Hurricane Eta over the Caribbean towards Nicaragua was likely to bring heavy rainfall to northern parts of Colombia.

Flooding in Magdalena Department, Colombia, from late October 2020.
© OGERD Magdalena
Flooding in Magdalena Department, Colombia, from late October 2020.
North Santander

Meanwhile heavy rain from late October caused flooding and landslides in parts of Norte Santander department.

According to local media reports , one person died after being swept away by flood waters from the overflowing Cáraba river in the municipality of Los Patios.

Social media