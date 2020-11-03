Earth Changes
Nearly 120 stranded whales rescued in Sri Lanka - 3 found dead
The Hindu
Tue, 03 Nov 2020 17:00 UTC
Pooling their manpower and expertise in a joint overnight operation, Sri Lanka's navy, coast guard, local volunteers and conservation experts have rescued nearly 120 stranded whales back into the deep sea.
On Monday afternoon, residents of Panadura — some 25 km south of Colombo on the island's west coast — reported sighting a school of whales by the shore. Within hours the Sri Lankan navy and Coast guard deployed nearly 70 personnel to the spot. "With conservation experts guiding us and many local volunteers helping, the team was able to pull back the whales into the deep waters, using jet skis," Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told The Hindu.
However, three whales and one dolphin were found dead along the shore, said Dharshani Lahandapura, chairperson of the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), following the unprecedented mass stranding in the country.
Locals played a crucial part in rescuing the whales, battling crashing waves in the dark, noted Sri Lankan marine biologist Asha de Vos said in a social media post, that likened the whales' plight to "being stuck in a treadmill". Sharing updates from the spot, she said: "If they [locals] looked like they were wrestling the animals it is because they were doing everything in their power to manage animals that were between 10-18 feet, weighing in at 1000-3000 kg. The animals were fatigued and stressed, they were smashing their tails around - which was risky for the people in the water."
According to MEPA authorities, the marine mammals were short-finned pilot whales, that are said to be found in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans.
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
- Man who agrees with the media, universities, corporations, and Hollywood thinks he's part of the resistance
- Showboating fly lands on Pence's head, steals spotlight during VP debate
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
- Trump adds 'Black Lives Matter' sticker to SUV so media can't claim he's spreading COVID
- Snopes rating: The devil's lies 'mostly true'
When I tell any Truth it is not for the sake of convincing those who do not know it but for the sake of defending those who do.
